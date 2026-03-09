MUMBAI: Refusing to grant relief to more than 100 families who had sought a recall of the Bombay High Court’s February 13 order regarding demolition of their tenements in Powai, the court on Friday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to “do its duty” regarding removal of the encroachments. ‘Do your duty’: HC tells BMC on razing tenements in Powai

“Do your duties. You’re getting your salary, so you’re supposed to work”, the division bench of justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri said.

The Beaumont HFSI Pre-Primary School in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai had moved the high court over the alleged encroachment on December 22, 2025. The hutments, which were first noticed on the footpath outside the school in June 2024, had drastically reduced the usable road width and completely blocked the footpaths, compelling pedestrians including young students to walk on the road, the school’s petition said.

On February 13, the bench of justices Ghuge and Mantri directed the BMC to come up with a plan to remove the encroachments within 60 days. The judges also directed the civic body to remove mobile toilets and water tankers used by the hutment dwellers within 48 hours.

On February 26, the 103 affected families moved the high court, seeking a recall of the court’s earlier order. The petitioners said they were not “new encroachers”, but displaced residents of Jai Bhim Nagar whose tenements had been razed by the BMC in June 2024.

During the hearing on Thursday, a division bench of justices MS Karnik and SM Modak said that it could not re-examine the issue at this stage and suggested that if the residents’ rights were affected, they would have to challenge the February 13 order before the same bench that had passed it.

Accordingly, on Friday, the matter was mentioned by senior advocate Naushad Engineer, appearing for the school, before justices Ghuge and Mantri. The court said that the residents were free to intervene in the matter but clarified that the BMC had to continue with its duties.

In response, the BMC said it was orally directed by the earlier bench not to take any action for two weeks. But the division bench refused to rely on “oral directions” and told the civic body to follow the written orders.

“The BMC commissioner will do what he is supposed to do. Follow whatever order has been passed by the court and do what you’re supposed to do,” the division bench said while posting the matter for further hearing on March 18.