Doctor booked for raping, abetting suicide of teenage receptionist

MUMBAI: The police have booked a Kurar-based doctor for rape and abetment of suicide of a 17-year-old girl who worked as a receptionist at his clinic. She died by suicide on December 28 after being raped by the doctor multiple times. HT Image

According to the Kurar police, the FIR was registered against the doctor after a detailed enquiry was conducted by the Kurar police officials. On Friday, the doctor was booked under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (rape), 376(2) (raping a woman multiple times), 504 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 7, 8 12 and 75 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 after the teen’s elder sister filed a complaint.

According to the elder sister of the victim, their father passed away in 2016 and later during the COVID-19 pandemic, their only brother died, leaving them -- six sisters, and their mother.

The victim was staying with her mother in Kurar and all other sisters were married. According to the complainant, her sister started working as a receptionist at the doctor’s clinic located next to their house in 2021, as she needed to sustain herself and her mother.

The doctor initially showed concern about her academics and got close to her. Later, he allegedly started to dictate terms to the victim on whom she should talk to or whom she should text on the phone, and also became demanding, said the complainant. The victim allegedly also disclosed these happenings to her mother and informed her about her being sexually harassed by the doctor.

On December 28, the victim allegedly hung herself with a rope in her house. “I received a call to rush to Shatabdi Hospital from the medical shop owner near our house. When we reached the hospital, they informed me that my sister had died,” the victim’s elder sister said in her complaint to the police.

The Kurar police, which had initially taken an accidental death report, have now registered the FIR after the mother of the victim gave her statement on Tuesday. “We are verifying the complaint and investigating the case,” said a police officer from the Kurar police station.