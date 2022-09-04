Doval, Shah, Chavan.. a week ahead of jigsaw moves
Mumbai: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s surprise visit to Mumbai on Saturday has set the tone for a week ahead of hectic politics
Mumbai: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s surprise visit to Mumbai on Saturday has set the tone for a week ahead of hectic politics. By all accounts, Doval who arrived in the city ahead of union home minister Amit Shah’s two-day trip to the city, was in town ‘on a routine visit.’ The NSA, sources said, was on his way back to Delhi from Kochi when he decided to stop in Mumbai where he stayed overnight at the Raj Bhavan. Through Saturday he met his host, Governor Koshyari, the director general of police Rajneesh Seth and other senior IPS officers, and he also met CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Amit Shah is expected to be in the city late evening on Sunday, making this a political visit. Shah is expected to meet top party functionaries in the city and to review the party’s ‘Mission Mumbai’ plan to wrest control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from the Shiv Sena which has run it for three decades. As it did during the Hyderabad municipal polls two years ago, the BJP is expected to go all out in the campaign to win control of India’s richest civic body. The belief in the party is that if the Shiv Sena loses BMC polls, their hold on Mumbai will be weakened, said a city BJP leader. “Among other things, also on the agenda is whether to take Raj Thackeray and MNS on board and to finalise a possible tie-up with the Shinde faction,” he added.
On Monday, Shah is scheduled to make a whistle-stop tour of Lalbaugcha raja and the Ganpati installations at the homes of Fadnavis, Shinde and city BJP chief Ashish Shelar. The political campaign will be ratcheted up following Shah’s visit. He is expected to take stock of the tussle between two factions of the Shiv Sena, each trying to claim Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, and the likely scenario once the Supreme Court gives its judgement on petitions related to the split in the Shiv Sena.
Meanwhile, amid speculations of an upcoming split in Maharashtra Congress, top state leaders in the party reached New Delhi on Saturday. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan who has been dogged by defection rumours, despite him formally denying them, met several Congress leaders in New Delhi. It is not yet clear what transpired in these meetings.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
