Dr Bhabha’s collectibles go under the hammer; fetch a fine purse for NCPA

MUMBAI: On Saturday a number of collectibles belonging to Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, father of India’s nuclear programme, went under the hammer at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) soon after maestro Zubin Mehta conducted the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Autumn 2024. Mumbai, India - Aug. 17, 2024: Auction of collectibles from Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha's family collection, where a French Parasol with a delicately carved golden handle, was sold for ₹ 2 lacs, at NCPA in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

These included a landscape painting and a mixed-nude study, Bhabha’s Sheaffer pen with a 14-carat gold nib and a set of three cultured pearl shirt buttons which were gifts from his parents. Like the first edition of the art auction last year, NCPA will utilise the proceeds of this edition too “to further its creative goals of presenting world-class performances and upholding international standards for the performing arts and experiences”, NCPA chief Khushroo Suntook told HT.

Maestro Mehta too said that he was grateful to the Bhabha family for generously contributing their family heirlooms for the cause of art. “The NCPA is the perfect institution to trust to put these funds to good use, considering their work with both art and underprivileged children,” he said.

Other offerings were a calm semi-abstract marble sculpture of Lord Ganesha from Bhabha’s art collection – its starting bid was ₹20,000 and was sold for ₹1.6 lakh. An early 1800s French parasol from the Bhabha home with a delicately carved golden handle, a throwback to a time when it was a much sought-after accessory and hinted at sophistry, sold at ₹2 lakh, 10 mimes after the bid of ₹20,000. NCPA’s founding council member Brinda Khatau who bought the parasol said its design and make suggested it belonged to Dr Bhabha’s mom Meherbai. “There was one parasol in last year’s auction too but I got outbid. I was determined not to lose out this time,” she said.

A 14-carat gold nibbed Sheaffer pen designed by the jeweller William Sheaffer himself more than a century ago from Dr Bhabha’s desk was bought for ₹20,00,000. A landscape by Dr Bhabha (oil on canvas, 21.5 in x 25.5 in) an evidence of his artistic abilities, which he pursued with the same fervour as physics was the most prized sell at ₹60 lakhs. Business director of Serum Institute of India Behroz Poonawalla said she was over the moon on buying the painting as she is a great admirer of Dr Bhabha. “After watching ‘Rocket Boys’ I have begun to admire him and his contribution to India even more. To think that I will have one of his works -- a painting in my possession makes me so happy. Also, I get to contribute to NCPA’s cause.”

He did the mixed media nude Study on paper (12 in x 19 in) while pursuing mechanical engineering at Cambridge University (1927) which garnered praise from the likes of the British post-impressionist and art critic Roger Fry was offered the first bid at ₹100,000 and sold for ₹7.5 lakh. Suntook said Dr Bhabha’s artistic leanings “saw him take up set design for opera and theatre at Cambridge and create the school magazine cover.” He pointed out that both the artworks at the auction demonstrate the exceptionally high calibre of his drawings.

A package of three-pearl stud shirt buttons and a card that read, “To Our Darling Homi, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and tremendous success in life. - From Mamma and Papa, with their deepest affection and kisses” was the star attraction at the auction. While the asking bid was ₹100,000 the set sold for ₹3.5 lakh.

Apart from this a JRD Tata birth centenary special limited edition Titan watch bearing Tata’s signature which was gifted to Dr Bhabha in 2004 also went under the hammer with a starting bid for ₹100,000 and selling for ₹5.5 lakh. Sangita Jindal who bought the watch said Dr Bhabha had a pivotal role in starting her off in her career. “When I got married Dr Bhabha gave me space to start Jindal Art Creative Interaction Centre. So I have always had a special place in my heart for him. This watch was hence very special for me,” she told HT and added, “As a family involved in iron and steel manufacturing we are greatly influenced by the Tatas and this is my way of contributing to the NCPA’s effort at fundraising for art.”