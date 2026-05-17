Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    DRI arrests two, seizes cocaine worth ₹13 cr

    DRI officials intercepted an Indian woman arriving from Addis Ababa on May 13 and recovered 1.5 kg of liquid cocaine concealed in eight pouches in her baggage. The contraband is estimated to be worth 7.8 crore in the illicit market.

    Published on: May 17, 2026 4:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled two drug smuggling attempts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized 2.6 kg of cocaine worth 13 crore. Two persons have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to officials aware of the developments.

    DRI arrests two, seizes cocaine worth ₹13 cr
    DRI arrests two, seizes cocaine worth ₹13 cr

    In the first case, DRI officials intercepted an Indian woman arriving from Addis Ababa on May 13 and recovered 1.5 kg of liquid cocaine concealed in eight pouches in her baggage. The contraband is estimated to be worth 7.8 crore in the illicit market.

    In a separate operation, officials intercepted a foreigner who had also arrived from Addis Ababa on May 14 and ingested capsules containing cocaine. The man later purged 70 capsules containing 1 kg of cocaine, valued at 5.4 crore in the illicit market, officials said.

    The seized contraband was confiscated and both accused were arrested.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/DRI Arrests Two, Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹13 Cr
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes