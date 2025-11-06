Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    DRI busts factory producing illegal anxiety drugs in Gujarat; ₹22 crore stock seized

    According to DRI officials, the illegal factory was operated by an inter-state network, and the drug produced there was intended to be supplied to certain suspects in Telangana for allegedly mixing with toddy. The operation was codenamed ‘White Cauldron’

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 5:08 AM IST
    By Abhishek Sharan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)’s Mumbai unit has busted a clandestine Alprazolam manufacturing unit in Valsad, Gujarat, and seized illicit stock valued at 22 crore. Alprazolam, a psychotropic drug regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, is commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

    DRI busts factory producing illegal anxiety drugs in Gujarat; ₹22 crore stock seized
    DRI busts factory producing illegal anxiety drugs in Gujarat; ₹22 crore stock seized

    According to DRI officials, the illegal factory was operated by an inter-state network, and the drug produced there was intended to be supplied to certain suspects in Telangana for allegedly mixing with toddy. The operation was codenamed ‘White Cauldron’.

    Acting on specific intelligence, DRI teams maintained discreet surveillance before raiding the premises on Tuesday. The search led to the seizure of 9.55 kg of Alprazolam in finished form and 104.15 kg in semi-processed form. Officers also recovered 431 kg of precursor chemicals, including p-Nitrochlorobenzene, Phosphorus Pentasulfide, Ethyl Acetate and Hydrochloric Acid. The unit was equipped with full industrial-scale machinery such as reactors, a centrifuge, refrigeration and heating systems.

    Four persons have been arrested, including two alleged financiers who are believed to have masterminded the operation, a factory worker, and a recipient from Telangana who had arrived to collect the consignment.

    The factory was located in a sparsely populated stretch off State Highway 701 in Valsad to avoid detection, officials said.

    The agency noted that this is not an isolated incident. In August 2025, the DRI had dismantled a similar illegal Alprazolam facility in Andhra Pradesh, where 119.4 kg of the drug was seized, also intended for supply to Telangana for adulteration of toddy.

    DRI officials said that with this latest action, the agency has dismantled four clandestine drug manufacturing units this year alone, reinforcing its efforts under the Centre’s “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” initiative.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/DRI Busts Factory Producing Illegal Anxiety Drugs In Gujarat; ₹22 Crore Stock Seized
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes