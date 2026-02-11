Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    DRI busts melting facility, seizes smuggled gold worth ₹9.22 Cr

    Acting on tip-offs, DRI officials on Monday raided the illegal melting unit located in Zaveri Bazaar, south Mumbai, a prominent jewellery market. During the operation, around 5.8 kg of smuggled gold was seized from the accused, officials said on Tuesday

    Published on: Feb 11, 2026 5:04 AM IST
    By Abhishek Sharan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine gold-melting facility in the city, arrested two alleged members of a smuggling syndicate, and seized foreign-origin gold worth 9.22 crore.

    DRI busts melting facility, seizes smuggled gold worth ₹9.22 Cr.
    DRI busts melting facility, seizes smuggled gold worth ₹9.22 Cr.

    Acting on tip-offs, DRI officials on Monday raided the illegal melting unit located in Zaveri Bazaar, south Mumbai, a prominent jewellery market. During the operation, around 5.8 kg of smuggled gold was seized from the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

    The operation was part of a crackdown, internally dubbed Operation Gold Meltdown, launched after inputs about the movement and processing of smuggled gold in the city. DRI officers traced the illicit facility and arrested two people under provisions of the Custom’s Act and their questioning led to the recovery of the gold.

    Investigations revealed that the gold had been smuggled into India in wax form, packed into capsules and carried by passengers recruited by the syndicate through Mumbai’s international airport.

    Subsequent searches at the melting facility led to the recovery of record books detailing smuggled gold transactions and sale proceeds, melting and casting equipment, foreign bullion marking dyes, and currency notes used as tokens for illegal receipt and delivery of gold.

    “It was an intelligence-driven operation conducted by DRI to dismantle an organised gold smuggling network. Such operations are conducted to safeguard the nation’s economic and fiscal interests,” a DRI official said.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/DRI Busts Melting Facility, Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹9.22 Cr
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes