DRI seizes Cocaine worth ₹79.5 Cr, arrests two passengers

MUMBAI: Two Indian women travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai were caught on Friday trying to smuggle in ₹7.95kg of cocaine worth its weight in crores, said officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai unit.

According to DRI officials, they had received a tip off, warning them about the duo. When the women arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), DRI officials intercepted them and their luggage was put through a detailed examination in which officials found the cocaine illegally hidden in their bags.

DRI officials found 22 brick-shaped packets of a white-powdery substance, concealed inside packages containing toys. A quick test using the DRI’s field testing kit revealed the substance to be cocaine, the officials said, adding that the cocaine was worth nearly ₹79.5 crore in illicit markets.

The duo were arrested and the contraband was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A city court remanded the two to judicial custody on Friday.

“It was a major operation, foiling the bid to smuggle in cocaine,” said an official, adding that they were investigating a wider network involved in such drug trafficking. “The DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat, relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates and safeguarding the health and security of our country,” the official added.