DRI seizes gold worth 5 crore, 4 arrested

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jan 04, 2025 07:50 AM IST

MUMBAI: DRI arrested four, including two duty-free shop staff, for smuggling 6 kg gold worth ₹4.84 crore at Mumbai airport on Friday.

Two staffers of a duty-free shop at the international airport were among four people arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for smuggling 6 kg gold worth 4.84 crore on Friday. The other two were purported receivers of the gold.

DRI seizes gold worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore, 4 arrested
DRI seizes gold worth 5 crore, 4 arrested

DRI’s operation was based on a specific intelligence which identified an alleged syndicate of airport staffers employed at duty-free shop at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). DRI learned that certain employees of the duty-free shop were involved in retrieving smuggled gold in small batches from international transit, consolidated them, and delivered them outside the airport to receivers, DRI sources said.

After carrying out its own discreet enquiry to confirm the information’s authenticity, the agency undertook an operation to bust the syndicate. It managed to intercept two airport staff members while they were transporting smuggled gold outside the airport, the sources said. They found gold in the form of dust and wax packed in five oval-shaped capsules and inside two packets. It weighed 6.05 kg in all and is estimated to be worth 4.84 crore. In the follow-up operation, two alleged receivers were also arrested.

DRI seized the gold and arrested the four accused based on relevant provisions of the Customs Act,1962, by the DRI.

Last month, in a separate operation, DRI had seized 12kg of smuggled gold worth 9.6 crore at the Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai. The gold was concealed within consignments of DJ lights, and two individuals suspected of being members of a smuggling syndicate were arrested.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
