Drive from Andheri to Versova in 5 minutes
Mumbai: Motorists driving from Andheri to Versova may celebrate the fact that their commute is likely to be shortened by 40 minutes in future. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) much awaited Yari Road-Lokhandwala bridge project is set to kick-off finally, after a decade-long delay, driven by many legal roadblocks.
The Supreme Court (SC) vacated a stay on the project on August 30 and dismissed a special leave petition filed by a group of residents of a Yari Road housing society.
The proposed bridge will cut down the travel time from 45 to 5 minutes along the congested Lokhandwala, Andheri and Versova stretches. The construction was proposed in 2012, with a plan to build the 210-meter bridge over Kavathe Creek, connecting a back road of Lokhandwala with Yari Road, in Andheri (west).
The bridge will be in a ‘Y’ shape, starting from Jai Bharat Society at Panch Marg on Yari Road, extending to Mhada Road in Four Bungalows on one side and Oberoi Springs in Lokhandwala on the other side.
SC dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) filed by some residents of Jai Bharat Housing Society on Yari Road on August 30, vacating a stay order of April 2021, which had stalled the project.
Advocate Amit Pai, who appeared on behalf of the residents, told HT that the SLP was primarily filed to avoid destroying the mangroves; also, the project did not have the forest department’s clearance.
“Traffic congestion was just one part of the issue. However, the SC has dismissed the SLP and even waived off the earlier ₹2 lakh cost imposed by the high court,” said Pai.
The project became mired in litigation since 2019, when some residents of Jai Bharat Society had first filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court. The court dismissed the PIL in December 2020 and the ₹2 lakh cost imposed on the residents.
Two pleas were made in the 2019 PIL – one was based on a claim that the alignment of the steel bridge between Yari Road and Lokhandwala was flawed and that the route should be changed; the second was the concern that it would lead to largescale destruction of mangroves.
The petition was dismissed on December 4, 2020, in the absence of sufficient material from residents to counter the authorities. On the issue of mangroves, HC had referenced an earlier court order where specific permission was granted to BMC for the project.
However, the December 4, 2020, order prompted some residents of the housing society to file an SLP in SC. The apex court thereafter granted stay on the project in April 2021. The project has been stalled since.
This is when residents under the umbrella of New Yari Road Trust, rooting for the project, filed an intervention application in September 2021.
“Finally, in the last week of August the case was listed and we tabled the facts, saying Yari Road, Lokhandwala and Versova suffer the most vehicular congestion in the entire city. The infrastructure project was stalled only because it was running in front of a housing society, which led residents to put a spanner in the works. It had nothing to do with mangroves,” said advocate Sunil Fernandes, who appeared for New Yari Road Trust.
Satish Thosar, chief engineer, bridges, said BMC was yet to receive the copy of the SC order but the project has the clearance from the forest department.
“It is a great victory of public movement against civic apathy. Our next job is having BMC expedite the construction, after an eight-year-long wait,” said Shashi Ranjan, president of New Yari Road Trust.
Sumeet Gandhi from Trust said it was a victory of people over those with malafide intent. “The residents fought tooth and nail and got what they wanted,” said Gandhi.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
