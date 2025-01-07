Driver with forged number plate arrested after number owner spots him

MUMBAI: The police on Monday arrested a driver of a ride-hailing platform after his car was found with a forged number plate. Police said another ride-hailing platform driver, who is the original owner of that vehicle number, had been receiving several e-challans for traffic violations he did not commit. The is the Ertiga whose last digit was altered (Bhushan Koyande)

Sakir Ali, a resident of Nariman Point, owns a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with registration number MH01EE2388. Police said Ali had been confused and frustrated after receiving several e-challans for traffic violations he did not commit. He found the reason for the e-challans on Monday when he spotted another Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, bearing his vehicle number, parked near Gateway of India.

“He immediately informed to a nearby traffic police and the driver was caught along with the vehicle,” said an officer from Colaba police station. The accused driver, Prasad Kadam is a 40-year-old resident of Navi Mumbai. His vehicle number was MH01EE2383, and he replaced the last digit 3 with 8.

He was using a forged number plate allegedly to avoid bank recovery agents who were out to seize his vehicle as he was unable to pay monthly loan instalments for his car. Police alleged he was also trying to avoid paying for traffic violations.

Kadam was booked for cheating and forgery case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested on Monday.