Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Driver’s friend molests passenger in a cab

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2025 07:12 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested in a cab by an unidentified man while she was returning home to Powai from Colaba on Thursday night, according to the police

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested in a cab by an unidentified man while she was returning home to Powai from Colaba on Thursday night, according to the police.

Driver’s friend molests passenger in a cab
Driver’s friend molests passenger in a cab

The woman works as a pilot for a private airline, and her husband is a Naval officer posted in Colaba, the police said. She had gone to meet her husband in Colaba on Thursday. After dinner, he booked a cab for her on an aggregator platform around 10pm,” said a police officer.

On the way to her house, the driver allegedly stopped in Ghatkopar to pick up two more passengers. “One sat near the driver, and the other, who sat beside her, began touching her inappropriately,” said a police officer from Ghatkopar police station. Upon nearing a police checkpoint, the two men alighted from the car. The driver then dropped the woman home and fled.

The woman narrated the incident to her husband, after which they approached the police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the three men, including the cab driver. The police have detained the cab driver and are questioning him, while the other two accused, including the molester, are absconding.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
