Drugs worth 6 crore seized from 1RK in Govandi

ByMegha Sood
May 15, 2025 07:16 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police seized ₹6.03 crore worth of drugs in Govandi, arresting 23-year-old Salman Sheikh for possession and distribution. Investigations ongoing.

MUMBAI: Narcotic drugs worth 6.03 crore were seized from a house in Govandi area on Tuesday. The Shivaji Nagar police carried out a raid and arrested the 23-year-old resident for possession and distribution of drugs.

The accused was identified as Salman Sheikh, 23. Police inspector Pramod Pawar said Shaikh rented the 1RK kitchen with another person two months ago.

“The neighbours said they did not know much about the two as they had moved in recently and were behaving secretively. Occasionally, the neighbours felt a stench emit from their house and suspected drug use,” said an officer. The police acted based on a tip-off by their informers. During the raid, three kilograms of mephedrone (MD) drug worth 6 crore, 12 kg of ganja worth 2.40 lakh, 36 bottles of codeine phosphate (Corex) worth 18,000 and cash worth 1.30 lakh were recovered from the one room kitchen house.

Pawar said Shaikh was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested. His roommate is unidentified and absconding, said an officer.

The police are trying to find out from where he sourced all these drugs, he said, adding that further investigations were underway.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Drugs worth 6 crore seized from 1RK in Govandi
