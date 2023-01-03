Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Drunk 20-year-old lands in jail for rash driving

Drunk 20-year-old lands in jail for rash driving

mumbai news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:42 PM IST

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man from Andheri was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving his car under the influence of alcohol, leading to an accident that left him and his two friends injured

According to the Sahar police, the station house received a call from one of their patrolling units at around 1.45 am on Monday. They informed that a Honda Amaze car had overturned at the Ambassador Junction on Sahar Airport Road. A team was rushed to assist the patrolling unit and three occupants of the overturned car were taken to the V N Desai hospital in Santacruz for treatment. (Image for representation)
According to the Sahar police, the station house received a call from one of their patrolling units at around 1.45 am on Monday. They informed that a Honda Amaze car had overturned at the Ambassador Junction on Sahar Airport Road. A team was rushed to assist the patrolling unit and three occupants of the overturned car were taken to the V N Desai hospital in Santacruz for treatment. (Image for representation)
ByGautam S. Mengle

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man from Andheri was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving his car under the influence of alcohol, leading to an accident that left him and his two friends injured.

The trio were identified as Rajveer Singh, Arpit Singh and Dhruv Rathod. Rajveer was driving, while the other two were in the passenger seats. The trio went to Bandra to celebrate Rajveer’s birthday.

According to the Sahar police, the station house received a call from one of their patrolling units at around 1.45 am on Monday. They informed that a Honda Amaze car had overturned at the Ambassador Junction on Sahar Airport Road. A team was rushed to assist the patrolling unit and three occupants of the overturned car were taken to the V N Desai hospital in Santacruz for treatment.

“The three men looked visibly intoxicated at the time. When we conducted inquiries with them, they admitted that they were all inebriated,” said a police officer.

“They went to the Bade Miyaan Restaurant in Bandra to celebrate Rajveer’s birthday and consumed liquor there, after which Rajveer was dropping them home before proceeding to his residence. His inebriation led to the car overturning when he tried to turn at high speed and hit the divider,” the officer added.

As a result, Rajveer sustained injuries to his right hand, while Dhruv sustained injuries to his head and right leg. Arpit escaped with minor injuries. After being treated for his wounds, Rajveer was placed under arrest.

The police have charged Rajveer with causing injury and endangering life due to rash and negligent driving, along with driving under the influence of alcohol under the Motor Vehicles Act.

He was produced in court on Tuesday and released on bail, said officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out