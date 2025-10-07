Drunk driver crashes into Dadar bus stop, kills one, injures seven

MUMBAI: A 20-seater Tempo Traveller driven by a drunk driver lost control on the Tilak Bridge slope near Plaza Cinema in Dadar West and rammed into a BEST bus stop, killing one person and injuring seven others. The police have arrested him. Mumbai, India. Oct 06, 2025 - A man was killed and 6 other persons were injured when a speeding tempo traveller rammed into a BEST bus and two other vehicles at Palza BEST bus Stop in Dadar. Mumbai, India. Oct 06, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

According to the Shivaji Park police, the incident took place at around 11.15pm on Sunday when the mini bus was going from Wadala Truck Terminus towards Shivaji Park. A BEST bus heading towards Sion was slowing down at the bus stop when the mini bus hit it as well as a nearby taxi. The impact of the crash was so severe that the front tyre of the bus burst. The police said the injured persons were all residents of Sion and Antop Hill.

Seven people were seriously injured in the incident. “Shabuddin Jailuddhin Shaikh, Rahul Padale, Rohit Padale, Akshay Padale, Vidya Mote, Abhishek Rautkar and Abdul Nadir Shaikh were rushed to Sion Hospital by the police and the conductor of the BEST bus,” said a police officer. “Thirty-five-year-old Shabuddin Shaikh, a hawker who sold clothes, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His body was sent to his native place in Uttar Pradesh after a post-mortem at Sion Hospital.”

The police officer said that a case had been registered against the mini bus driver, identified as Sanjay Kumbhar (27), a resident of Shivshankar Chawl in Wadala. “We have charged him under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act,” he said.