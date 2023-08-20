Drunk driver knocks cop down at naka bandi, held

MUMBAI: A police sub-inspector was severely injured after a drunk four-wheeler driver allegedly knocked him down at a naka bandi in Kanjur Marg West in the early hours of Saturday. The driver, identified as Vishal Ghorpade, was nabbed a few kilometers away in Bhandup and arrested. HT Image

According to the Parksite police, the incident occurred near Huma Mall at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg when police sub-inspector Virendra Khavale and his team were checking vehicles to nab drunk drivers.

Around 2am, a constable signaled a white Maruti Suzuki Eeco, which was proceeding towards Thane, to stop but Ghorpade ignored his instructions and tried to speed away. Noticing this, Khavale, who was standing ahead, tried to halt the vehicle. But the driver hit Khavale and sped towards Gandhi Nagar junction in Kanjur Marg East and then towards Nahur.

“Immediately the vehicle number was conveyed to the control room and Bhandup and Kanjur Marg police stations were alerted about the driver. Constable Pradeep Kadam followed the car on his bike. The car was finally intercepted by the Bhandup police near Ekta Beat Chowky and the driver was arrested,” a police officer said.

Ghorpade, 34, is a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Bhandup. He was later handed over to the Parksite police. He has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Ghorpade was drunk when he was nabbed. He has a vegetable supply business and collects money in the night from his vendors. On seeing a naka bandi, he got apprehensive and tried to flee, thinking that his vehicle would just brush past the sub-inspector. It, however, hit Khavale who suffered fractures on his left hand and shoulder. He has been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund,” the police officer said.

