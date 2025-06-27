Mumbai: A 34-year-old man stormed into VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz on Wednesday afternoon and violently attacked his brother-in-law—who was undergoing treatment there—before turning on the hospital staff and smashing furniture in a drunken rampage. Drunken rage in hospital: Man storms into VN Desai, assaults brother-in-law and staff with bamboo stick

The accused, Rahul Gupta, an event management employee from Khar West, allegedly barged into the emergency ward around 4pm wielding a bamboo stick. He struck his brother-in-law, Sanjay Gupta, 30, on the head, causing panic among staff and patients.

According to Vakola police, the attack was an extension of a domestic altercation earlier that day. Rahul had reportedly assaulted his wife during a heated argument at their Saibaba Nagar residence. When her brother, Sanjay, tried to intervene, Rahul turned on him too. Sanjay later approached the Nirmal Nagar police to lodge a complaint and was sent to VN Desai Hospital for a medical examination.

But Rahul, reportedly drunk and seething with rage, followed him there.

“While the patient was being examined, the accused entered the hospital and hit him on the head with a bamboo stick,” said senior police inspector Anil Mule from Vakola police station. “When the staff tried to intervene, he shouted that he would kill his brother-in-law.”

As doctors and staff attempted to restrain him, the accused turned violent. He allegedly slapped a sweeper, struck a security guard’s hand with the bamboo stick, and damaged hospital property, including a fan and chairs. Despite resistance from hospital workers Hanumant Jadhav, Hemant Solanki, Kishore Maru and Avinash Shendge, the man continued to shout abuses and resist arrest.

A police team from Vakola police station arrived shortly after being alerted and managed to overpower and detain Rahul Gupta.

“Initial investigation suggests that the accused was angry at his brother-in-law for interfering in his marital dispute. He was also under the influence of alcohol during the incident,” said inspector Mule.

Sanjay Gupta has since been shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

Rahul Gupta has been arrested on charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and destruction of public property. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.