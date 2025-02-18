MUMBAI: A dummy candidate was caught at Om Sai Junior College in Vasai by the state board’s flying squad in the class 12 examination on Monday, making it the first case of malpractice in the Mumbai division. Based on the information of the flying squad member, an FIR was registered in the Pelhar police station. Dummy candidate caught in Vasai junior college

The state board Class 12 examination started on February 11. “On Monday, during the physics paper, the flying squad appointed by the board visited the examination centre and found that the detail of a candidate sitting for the exam did not match with the board record. After detailed questioning of the candidate, the flying squad members confirmed that the person was a dummy and filed an FIR with the police,” said Rajendra Ahire, chairman of the Mumbai divisional board.

Confirming the incident, Dilip Rakh, an inspector of the Pelhar police station, said, “After finding a duplicate hall ticket with the candidate, a member of the flying squad along with the centre chief filed an FIR against the person, who is an adult. Currently, there is no arrest, but the person is detained in the police station and an inquiry is going on.”

Ahire further pointed out that there are strict guidelines for the examination centres to deal with malpractice cases. “After the investigation is completed, if we find any carelessness at the centre level, we will act accordingly,” he said. As per the board rules, the centre may be debarred for at least three years.