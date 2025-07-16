Search
Duo arrested for stealing 1.15 cr jewellery from Juhu bizman

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:30 AM IST

According to the police, the victim, a businessman, had gone to Africa with his family on June 23 and when he returned on July 7, he found that someone had broken the iron grill outside of his windows. He told the police that two iron safes containing a total of 2,469 grams of gold and diamond jewellery from two wooden cupboards in the bedroom were missing

MUMBAI: The Juhu police on Tuesday arrested two robbers who allegedly broke into a house in Vile Parle and stole jewellery worth 1.15 crore on June 28. The police said that they have recovered the stolen property from the duo.

Gold jewellery is displayed in a shop in Kathmandu.
Gold jewellery is displayed in a shop in Kathmandu.

According to the police, the victim, a businessman, had gone to Africa with his family on June 23 and when he returned on July 7, he found that someone had broken the iron grill outside of his windows. He told the police that two iron safes containing a total of 2,469 grams of gold and diamond jewellery from two wooden cupboards in the bedroom were missing.

The Juhu police then registered an FIR against unknown persons. Since the victim had been abroad during the crime, it was unclear which day the crime had been committed. The police said they scanned through 12 days of CCTV footage from the time the victim went abroad until his return and found that the theft occurred on June 28.

The police said, “Only one CCTV camera in the complainant’s building was operational.” However, despite the unclear footage, the police identified one of the accused and found that he had fled to Punjab with his wife after the theft.

The police caught one of the accused, Sunny Chand Pawar, 25 in Punjab, and he told the police about his accomplice, Rahul Mudane, who they arrested in Navi Mumbai. The police added that the duo are both history sheeters with cases against them across the city.

