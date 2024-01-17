close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Duo arrested with 8 pistols, 15 live cartridges

Duo arrested with 8 pistols, 15 live cartridges

ByManish K Pathak
Jan 17, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Two individuals have been arrested in Mumbai for possession of eight pistols and 15 live cartridges. One suspect allegedly procured the weapons for sale in the city, while the other sought revenge for his brother's killing. Efforts are underway to trace the weapons' source in Madhya Pradesh.

MUMBAI: The Trombay police arrested Chetan Sanjay Mali, a 26-year-old from Kalyan, and Sinu Padgele, 48, from Borivali, seizing eight pistols and 15 live cartridges. Mali allegedly procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh for sale in the city, while Padgele bought the pistol from Mali to seek revenge for his brother’s killing in Hyderabad. Acting on a tip-off, officials arrested Mali in Maharashtra Nagar, Trombay, recovering four pistols as mentioned by deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput of Zone 6. Three more pistols were seized at Mali’s Kalyan residence.

During interrogation, Mali confessed that he sold a pistol to a Borivali resident, leading to Padgele’s arrest with one pistol and two live cartridges. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, with ongoing efforts to trace the weapons’ source in Madhya Pradesh.

