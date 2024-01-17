Duo arrested with 8 pistols, 15 live cartridges

MUMBAI: The Trombay police arrested Chetan Sanjay Mali, a 26-year-old from Kalyan, and Sinu Padgele, 48, from Borivali, seizing eight pistols and 15 live cartridges. Mali allegedly procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh for sale in the city, while Padgele bought the pistol from Mali to seek revenge for his brother’s killing in Hyderabad. Acting on a tip-off, officials arrested Mali in Maharashtra Nagar, Trombay, recovering four pistols as mentioned by deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput of Zone 6. Three more pistols were seized at Mali’s Kalyan residence. HT Image

During interrogation, Mali confessed that he sold a pistol to a Borivali resident, leading to Padgele’s arrest with one pistol and two live cartridges. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, with ongoing efforts to trace the weapons’ source in Madhya Pradesh.