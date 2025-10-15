MUMBAI: Two unidentified men were booked on Monday for allegedly robbing 2.067 kg of gold ​o​rnaments worth ₹2.29 crore at gunpoint from two employees of a jewellery firm on Monday​. Duo rob 2-kg gold worth ₹2.3 cr at gunpoint in Sewri

According to the police, the incident occurred at 3 pm on Monday when Shyamla Bhai Rabari and Jagdish Kerabhai Aala, employees of Masterchain and Jewels, a jewellery-making firm in TambaKata Market in south Mumbai, collected ​t​he ornaments from a hallmarking unit in Sewri​ and were on their way to their ​s​howroom on a motorcycle​. When ​they reached Zakaria Bunder road in Sewri​, two unidentified men, on ​a​ two-wheeler​, intercepted​ them​. “One of the accused started pulling the bag containing the gold jewellery from Kerabhai, who was riding pillion. When Kerabhai resisted the robbers and started running with the bag, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him. He then snatched the bag from Kerabhai and ​d​rove away,” said a police officer.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified individuals under Sections 309 (robbery) ​and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 (licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition) and 25 (Punishment for certain offences) of the Arms Act.