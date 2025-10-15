Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Duo rob 2-kg gold worth ₹2.3 cr at gunpoint in Sewri

    One of the accused started pulling the bag containing the gold ornaments. When the person resisted and started running with the bag, one of the accused pointed a pistol at him and snatched the bag, the police said

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 6:08 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: Two unidentified men were booked on Monday for allegedly robbing 2.067 kg of gold ​o​rnaments worth 2.29 crore at gunpoint from two employees of a jewellery firm on Monday​.

    Duo rob 2-kg gold worth ₹2.3 cr at gunpoint in Sewri
    Duo rob 2-kg gold worth ₹2.3 cr at gunpoint in Sewri

    According to the police, the incident occurred at 3 pm on Monday when Shyamla Bhai Rabari and Jagdish Kerabhai Aala, employees of Masterchain and Jewels, a jewellery-making firm in TambaKata Market in south Mumbai, collected ​t​he ornaments from a hallmarking unit in Sewri​ and were on their way to their ​s​howroom on a motorcycle​. When ​they reached Zakaria Bunder road in Sewri​, two unidentified men, on ​a​ two-wheeler​, intercepted​ them​. “One of the accused started pulling the bag containing the gold jewellery from Kerabhai, who was riding pillion. When Kerabhai resisted the robbers and started running with the bag, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him. He then snatched the bag from Kerabhai and ​d​rove away,” said a police officer.

    Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified individuals under Sections 309 (robbery) ​and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 (licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition) and 25 (Punishment for certain offences) of the Arms Act.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Duo Rob 2-kg Gold Worth ₹2.3 Cr At Gunpoint In Sewri
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes