Duo rob 2-kg gold worth ₹2.3 cr at gunpoint in Sewri
One of the accused started pulling the bag containing the gold ornaments. When the person resisted and started running with the bag, one of the accused pointed a pistol at him and snatched the bag, the police said
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 6:08 AM IST
By Vinay Dalvi
Share via
Copy link
MUMBAI: Two unidentified men were booked on Monday for allegedly robbing 2.067 kg of gold ornaments worth ₹2.29 crore at gunpoint from two employees of a jewellery firm on Monday.
According to the police, the incident occurred at 3 pm on Monday when Shyamla Bhai Rabari and Jagdish Kerabhai Aala, employees of Masterchain and Jewels, a jewellery-making firm in TambaKata Market in south Mumbai, collected the ornaments from a hallmarking unit in Sewri and were on their way to their showroom on a motorcycle. When they reached Zakaria Bunder road in Sewri, two unidentified men, on a two-wheeler, intercepted them. “One of the accused started pulling the bag containing the gold jewellery from Kerabhai, who was riding pillion. When Kerabhai resisted the robbers and started running with the bag, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him. He then snatched the bag from Kerabhai and drove away,” said a police officer.
Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified individuals under Sections 309 (robbery) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 (licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition) and 25 (Punishment for certain offences) of the Arms Act.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!