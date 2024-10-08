Duo wanted for multiple crimes in Delhi arrested in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: When 27-year-old Sagar Jugesh Mehra and 19-year-old Abhay Sunilkumar Nain reached Navi Mumbai on September 15 after executing a robbery in Delhi, they had hoped to lie low for some time and escape the attention of police and law enforcement authorities. But their old habit of making quick money through illegal activities got the better of them, as they were arrested in the first week of October with two other accomplices by the Navi Mumbai crime branch in connection with six incidents of chain snatching in the city. Police have recovered gold articles worth ₹ 4.60 lakh, bikes used to execute the crimes and cash worth ₹ 35,000 from the arrested accused. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

“The two accused, both history sheeters, sought shelter from a friend in Koparkhairane after reaching Navi Mumbai. The friend, also a history sheeter, was known to steal diesel. The duo stole the bikes with his help first and then began targeting women wearing gold jewellery,” said assistant commissioner of police (crime) Ajay Landge.

The police were investigating a spate of chain-snatching and robbery incidents reported on September 23 and 26 in various parts of Navi Mumbai when they were led to the accused. “A total of six cases of gold-chain snatching and one bag-lifting was registered in the last week of September and investigation revealed that the bikes used for the crimes were also stolen,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amit Kale. Police sought help of technical experts to trace the accused and they were found residing in a guest house at Ulwe, said Kale.

Both the accused were arrested from the guest house on October 2, after which police discovered that they were wanted in over 38 cases of robbery, half murder and dacoity in Delhi. Sagar’s Shikha Mehra, wife of Sagar, was also arrested the same day for having helped the history sheeters sell the stolen jewellery. The accused’s friend Anuj Virsingh Chaari, 24, who provided them shelter in Koparkhairane, was arrested on October 6 for aiding the crimes.

Police have recovered gold articles worth ₹4.60 lakh, bikes used to execute the crimes and cash worth ₹35,000 from the arrested accused.