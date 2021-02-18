E-bike services now available outside Mumbai’s Kurla railway station
Central Railway (CR) along with mobile application-based electric bike-sharing platform Yulu on Thursday introduced e-bike services outside Kurla railway station. The bike service has been introduced to improve connectivity between Kurla and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
The 30-minute e-bike journey from Kurla railway station to BKC will cost ₹25.
“Kurla is one of the most crowded stations, especially after the development of the BKC area. The launch of Yulu’s public bike-sharing (PBS) initiative in partnership with CR at Kurla station, is another step towards providing a safe, affordable, and eco-friendly commute option to Mumbaiites. As more businesses are set to reopen in BKC in the coming days, users can now rent sanitised Yulu Miracle vehicles from Kurla station,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder, Yulu & Green Entrepreneur.
Commuters will have to download the Yulu mobile application and pay ₹5 to unlock an e-bike. They will be charged ₹1.5 per minute for the ride.
After downloading the Yulu app, passengers can scan the quick response (QR) code or enter the vehicle number to unlock the bike.
“The Mumbai division has awarded the tender to Yulu for the e-bike parking and charging facility for one year. The bikes will provide connectivity from Kurla (West) to BKC and nearby areas,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.
The e-bike services will also be available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Ghatkopar, Thane, Parel, Mulund and Bhandup railway stations.
Further, in a bid to increase its non-fare revenue, CR has also introduced electric vehicle charging facilities at CSMT.
Similar facilities will also be introduced outside other suburban railway stations.
