Eco activists remove man-made blockages stopping tidal water to flamingo habitat

Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists have uncovered a suspected conspiracy to block the tidal water flow into a flamingo habitat and wetland in Nerul’s Sector 52 after they discovered man-made blockages of the inlets that bring in the natural flow of water into the wetland. Earlier, resident activist Shruti Agarwal found that the inlet was systematically blocked with huge concrete blocks, mud and plastic sheets. As a result, the water which would flow into the wetland during high tide was obstructed, thereby affecting the flora and fauna of the region. (HT Photo)

Every year, thousands of flamingos flock to the wetland, but this year in absence of water, the number is expected to decline drastically. Activists alleged that blocking tidal water flow was aimed at stopping flamingos from occupying the area and using the place for other purposes such as shrimp farming.

Acting on a complaint made by NGO Vanashakti, the Mangrove Cell Unit going beyond its jurisdiction on Thursday removed the blockage to an inlet that allows tidal water to flow into the wetland known as Delhi Public Pond.

“The land comes under CIDCO’s jurisdiction, and therefore, we are not authorised to take any legal action against the activity, but we are deploying staff to remove the blockages regularly, as these are the spots frequented by flamingos,” said Sudhir Manjre, range forest officer, Mangrove cell, Navi Mumbai.

HT reached out to CIDCO officials but they did not respond till the time of going to press.

Concerned about the possibility of flamingos skipping their seasonal visit to the wetland, D Stalin, the director of Vanashakti NGO and member of the Bombay high court-appointed wetlands protection committee raised the matter with the forest department. “These are intentional blockages so that the area can be used for other activities like shrimp farming. Their biggest hurdle is the flamingos,” alleged Stalin.

“Usually, there is enough water within this wetland, which attracts migratory birds like the Lesser Flamingos and other wetland avian species. However, for the past several days, we were seeing that the major part of the wetland remained completely dry. I decided to personally inspect the outlets that let tidal water from the sea flow into the wetland,” Agarwal told HT.

The NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has said he would discuss the matter with CIDCO.

The wetland as per the PIL 218 of 2013 is referred to be spread over 30 acres of land and surrounded by mangroves. “The incidents happening regularly in and around the wetlands situated at sector 52 of Nerul are contrary to NMMC’s vision of etching out the city’s identity as Flamingo City. At a time when flamingoes are expected to flock to the area, the wetlands have bare minimum water for the birds to be even remotely attracted to visit the region,” said a resident from NRI Colony.

Activists have asked for like-minded individuals to check on the other inlets that let water flow into the wetlands. “It is essential to provide the map coordinates along with photographs for the forest department to take necessary action. We need to keep fighting to conserve the area from land grabbers,” said Agarwal.