IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Economic survey: Maharashtra slips to third position in FDI investment
Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar.
mumbai news

Economic survey: Maharashtra slips to third position in FDI investment

The state slipped to third position in the first six months of this financial year in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow, according to the economic survey report 2020-21
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST

The state slipped to third position in the first six months of this financial year in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow, according to the economic survey report 2020-21. Statistics for the past few years also indicate the FDI inflow in the state is on the decline with every passing year.

The survey has found the state has received 27,143 crore in FDI between April and September 2020, which is far less than the neighbouring state of Gujarat, which is currently holding the top position. It has received a whopping 1,19,566 crore as FDI in the current financial year (till September), while Karnataka, too, has received 27,548 crore, stated the report tabled by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Assembly on Friday.

Till last year, the state was favourite destination for FDI in the country. In 2019-20, the state had received 77,389 crore as FDI, which was around 29% of the total FDI inflow across the country. In 2018-19, it received 80,013 crore and in 2017-18, FDI was 86,244 crore, which also means the inflow is reducing in the state with every passing year.

“We are holding the top position when it comes to FDI inflow in the state. Between April 2000 and September 2020, the FDI inflow of the state was 8,18,522 crore, highest across the country. The other states have not received even half of what Maharashtra was getting as FDI. Karnataka has received 3,16,145 crore and Gujarat received 2,79,691 crore as FDI in the corresponding period,” he said, citing the economic survey report.

The decline is registered despite the state’s flexible approach towards attracting more investment. Last year, the state decided to provide ‘Maha Parwana’, a master permission to the new industrial units within 48 hours of application. This permission ensures the investor won’t need any other permission and they can start construction work on the site immediately. It further guarantees that the investor will be provided all statutory permissions required to start business within maximum 30 days from the date of issuance and, if not, will be considered deemed approval.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said Maharashtra has got an investment of 1,12,939 crore under Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 — second installment of the global investors summit — by signing 54 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) in the past one year.

The quarterly unemployment rate, according to current weekly status for urban areas, also registered a rise during 2019-20. In the third quarter (October-December 2019) of the last financial year, the unemployment rate was 12.9% between the age group of 15 to 29 years and 5.5% for 15 years and above, but in the last quarter (January-March 2020), it rose to 13.8% and 6.2%, respectively, states the economic survey report.

In the current weekly status (CWS) approach, a person is considered part of the labour force if they worked or were available or looking for work for at least one hour during the survey week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Bank staff dupes 73-year-old, flees with 1.3 crore

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Andheri police launched a manhunt for a female employee of a private bank for allegedly cheating a 73-year-old man to the tune of 1.3 crore by befriending him after she realised that he had substantial amount invested in fixed deposits with her bank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced its tie-up with WheelTug which will provide the electric taxiing system. (HT FILE)
On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced its tie-up with WheelTug which will provide the electric taxiing system. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

After IndiGo, SpiceJet opts for electric taxiing to save fuel

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Experts say the electric taxiing system helps reduce emissions, save fuel and improve efficiency of ground operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharjeel Usmani at Elgar Parishad in Pune on Saturday (January 30). (HT FILE)
Sharjeel Usmani at Elgar Parishad in Pune on Saturday (January 30). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Elgar Parishad 2021: Sharjeel Usmani moves Bombay HC to quash FIR

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:02 AM IST
In his petition Usmani claimed the FIR was a political gimmick by advocate Pradeep Gawade, regional secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (HT FILE)
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut refutes allegations by Kalina woman

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday refuted the allegations of stalking and harassment made against him by a Kalina-based psychologist and informed the Bombay high court (HC) that the petitioner was like a daughter to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

From September 2020 to February 2021, 1,480 tested positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai airport

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
In February, CSMIA registered over 80,923 tests in February. Altogether, in six months, over 2,20,000 tests have been conducted at the city airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Raj Thackeray travels without mask to Nashik amid Covid-19 surge

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray travelled without wearing a mask and even asked former Nashik mayor Ashok Murtadak to remove his mask when he came to greet him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident. (HT FILE)
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body shuts restaurant after 10 of 35 staff test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The infected 10 staff members were shifted to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo facility and high-risk contacts of the positive patients were traced and quarantined in an slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building in Jogeshwari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Phase 3 of vaccination: Mumbai crosses 50,000-mark in 5 days

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:41 AM IST
22,158 citizens got the vaccine on Friday, taking count to 58,104 citizens — 52,777 aged above 60 years and 5,327 aged 45 years and above.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Panel gets more time to submit report on privilege motions filed against Goswami, Ranaut

By Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Legislative Assembly and Council on Friday extended the time given to the breach of privilege committee to complete the proceedings and submit its report in the breach of privilege motions filed against Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oval Maidan. (Hindustan Times)
Oval Maidan. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Cricket academy using Oval Maidan despite ban, claim residents

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The Churchgate residents have complained that a sports academy has been continuing its operations at Oval Maidan, despite a letter from the deputy-director of sports, on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) orders, to discontinue all sporting activities on all maidans
READ FULL STORY
Close
While Maharashtra’s economic growth is expected to be -8% (from 5% in 2019-20) this financial year, the agricultural growth assumes significance. (Hindustan Times)
While Maharashtra’s economic growth is expected to be -8% (from 5% in 2019-20) this financial year, the agricultural growth assumes significance. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra economic survey: Agriculture sector sees 11.7% growth

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:20 AM IST
While all other sectors faced a massive hit owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, agriculture sector is expected to report a whopping 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar.
mumbai news

Economic survey: Maharashtra slips to third position in FDI investment

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The state slipped to third position in the first six months of this financial year in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow, according to the economic survey report 2020-21
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dy CM Ajit Pawar
Dy CM Ajit Pawar
mumbai news

Maharashtra economic survey: Growth sees a Maha dip amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic that forced months-long lockdown, the state’s growth has slipped in the negative, -8%, in 2020-21, the lowest in history, according to the economic survey report presented in the Assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being prepared, at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being prepared, at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra spent 2,630.03 crore on Covid till Dec 2020: Economic survey

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state due to the pandemic, has incurred an expenditure worth 2,630
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Housing sector remained under pressure during 2020-21: Maharashtra economic survey

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Economic Survey tabled in the state legislature has revealed that the housing sector remained under pressure in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP