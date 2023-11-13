close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / ED arrests Associate High Pressure Technologies chairman for defrauding bank of 149.89 crore

ED arrests Associate High Pressure Technologies chairman for defrauding bank of 149.89 crore

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 13, 2023 05:22 AM IST

The chairman of Associate High Pressure Technologies Pvt Limited has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a bank of ₹149.89 crore.

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the chairman of Associate High Pressure Technologies Pvt Limited (AHPTPL) from his residence in Pune on November 10 for allegedly defrauding and causing a wrongful loss of 149.89 crore to the bank.

HT Image
HT Image

The arrested accused identified as Manoharlal Satramdas Agicha was absconding for several months and was continuously changing his location and mobile numbers and did not appear before the agency despite numerous summonses hindering the investigation.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The agency had earlier conducted searches at nine locations in Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Kandla and Pune and arrested Ramchand Kotumal Issrani who is managing director of AHPTPL, in August, this year in the same case. Issrani is in judicial custody. While Agicha was produced before a special PMLA court on Saturday and remanded in ED custody for three days for further investigation.

ED had initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act against Associate High-Pressure Technologies and its directors and shareholders.

ED investigation revealed that loan amount was illegally diverted by way of fictitious Inland Letters of Credit, bogus unsecured loans and commissions to related entities along with other methods. Meanwhile, the agency gathered information to trace Agicha who was changing his phones and sim cards frequently. It was learnt that he was hiding in his residential premises in Pune. He was arrested under section 19 of PMLA, 2002, said officials.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out