ED attaches eight properties owned by Nawab Malik, family
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik, his family members, and the family firms - Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure.
The properties are the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla west, two flats in Bandra west, and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district.
The agency had on February 23 arrested Nationalist Congress Party leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering case registered against gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides. ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency on February 3 as part of its probe into the alleged terrorist activities and drug trafficking undertaken by the gang.
Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
ED claimed Malik had usurped a prime property at Kurla – Goawala Compound, spread over three acres and valued at about ₹300 crore in current market price – originally owned by one Munira Plumber through Solidus Investments.
“For usurping this property, Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parkar and Malik connived and executed several legal documents to put a façade of genuinity for this criminal act,” ED said in a release on Wednesday.
“These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Plumber and her mother Mariyam Goawala by getting it registered on the strength of fake/forged documents in the name of Solidus Investments Private Limited,” the agency added.
The agency claimed that the rent amount of ₹11.70 crore collected by Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure from tenants on this property was also proceeds of the crime, as contemplated under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The Malik family has rubbished the allegations and said a family firm had purchased Goawala Compound from Plumber’s power of attorney holder Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel, a purported frontman of Parkar, and the transaction was backed by valid documents.
-
Mangrove cell starts demolition drives in newly-acquired areas
Mumbai The state forest department's mangrove cell started to identify and demolish illegal structures built on notified forest land in mangrove areas, whose custody it has received over the past year. In the last week, in Thane's Kopri village, the forest department initiated prosecution against seven people for erecting six shanties on CRZ-1 land and action has been planned against another 100 such structures.
-
5 caged chimpanzees rescued in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; 2 smugglers arrested
Five caged chimpanzees were rescued from a four-wheeler vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday adding that two Manipur residents were arrested in this connection and they are being interrogated by forest officials. The five caged chimpanzees were kept inside a Maruti Ecco Van, registered in Manipur and carrying a MN number plate (MN-01-AG-5829), said sub-divisional police officer West Karbi Anglong's Bokajan, John Das.
-
Sharad Pawar reacts to Raj Thackery's 'ultimatum' on loudspeakers at mosques
Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will think over it seriously after MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3. Pawar said Thackeray never speaks on relevant issues such as inflation and unemployment, alleging that he is doing the BJP's bidding. Thackeray added that "Hanuman Chalisa" will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques.
-
Schools not responsible for sudden spike in Noida’s Covid cases: officials
Noida: A total of 23 children were found positive among the active Covid-19 cases of Noida, officials said on Wednesday adding that of the 33 new cases reported, 10 were children while 23 were adults. Additionally, 13 children were reported positive by Khaitan School in Noida's Sector 40 two days ago. This takes the total tally of Covid positive children to 23 in the district. The active cases fell below 50 on March 30.
-
Why states don’t go bust despite fiscal indiscipline
When I was finance secretary of Punjab, a system was introduced under which the state's cabinet was apprised of the poor state of state finances, every quarter. The note for the cabinet invariably concluded with a warning that the government is on the verge of bankruptcy. Let us examine this in the specific context of Punjab. The titled question, why states don't go bust, remains unanswered. Most of the states, including Punjab, followed suit.
