ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have provisionally attached immovable assets worth ₹35.48 crore belonging to Raj Shroff and his wife Priti, who are owners of Jindal Combines Pvt. Ltd and Orlando Trading Pvt. Ltd, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case linked to Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and others. Priti is the daughter of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.
ED officials from Mumbai office confirmed the attached assets are two commercial properties admeasuring approx. 10550 sqft each in Kaledonia building, Andheri (East), Mumbai. The details of the properties surfaced during the ED’s investigation into the case registered against Wadhawans on the basis of an FIR registered by the anti-corruption bureau for siphoning off loan money to tune of ₹200 crore sanctioned by Yes Bank to Mack Star Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Wadhawans fraudulently transferred one commercial property of Mack Star located in Kaledonia building, Andheri East, to Jindal Combines Pvt. Ltd at a price of ₹9.39 crore (ready reckoner value ₹15.64 crore at the time) in 2014 and another commercial property to Orlando Trading Pvt. Ltd at an agreement value of ₹18 crore (ready reckoner value ₹19.84 crore) in 2016, ED sources said.
However, they paid only ₹10 crore for the second property till date. The firms are receiving rent of ₹1.76 crore and ₹1.39 crore per annum for these two properties, respectively.
Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan cheated Mack Star Marketing Pvt. Ltd by illegally selling above said properties without consent of the majority shareholder (DE Shaw Group, which holds 83.36% shares) of Mack Star Marketing Pvt. Ltd. at very low price causing loss to Mack Star, ED sources added.
The total value of the attachment in this case is now ₹69.84 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze’s Shiv Sena connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need one-time solution for tech glitches: University of Mumbai senate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze’s arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antilia case: Sachin Vaze suspended again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai non-teaching staff to start physically reporting to duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees over 15,000 Covid cases for 4th straight day, slaps stricter curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends interim protection for Sharjeel Usmani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
27 forest fires in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony since January: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is panel of developers feasible, Bombay HC asks state, BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Mumbai saw more Covid-19 cases in past 7 days: BMC data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Some domestic passengers use fake Covid-19 reports to fly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray has time for Aamir Khan but not for Sharad Pawar: Nitesh Rane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox