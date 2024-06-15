 ED freezes ₹32 crore in bank funds, seizes ₹70 lakh in cash | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED freezes 32 crore in bank funds, seizes 70 lakh in cash

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jun 15, 2024 08:18 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen ₹32 crore in bank funds and seized ₹70 lakh in cash during searches in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala as part of a money-laundering probe against HighRich Online Group

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 32 crore in bank funds and seized 70 lakh in cash during searches in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala as part of a money-laundering probe against HighRich Online Group. The firm is allegedly involved in cryptocurrency trading and Ponzi-type marketing schemes.

HT Image
HT Image

The agency estimates that around 1,500 crore was collected from investors in the multi-level marketing scheme. The searches, conducted at 14 locations, also traced further proceeds of crime worth 15 crore. The frozen funds belonged to the firm, its promoters, and their family members. Apart from the cash of 70 lakh, jewellery and four four-wheelers were also seized.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ED found that the company, its promoters, and leaders were involved in trading cryptocurrency and selling their own crypto coin, HR Crypto Coin, which was part of a Ponzi scheme promising 15% annual returns and a 30% incentive for recruiting new investors.

The investigation, prompted by multiple complaints, revealed that the company sold memberships in the form of digital IDs, which members resold for commissions. “There is no real underlying business of sale of goods. This is the typical modus operandi of a Ponzi scheme,” an ED source said. Around 250 crore of the collected money was redistributed as rewards, while the rest was diverted by the promoters, KD Prathapan and Sreena Prathapan, through family members and various entities.

Earlier in January, ED searched the premises of HighRich Smartech Pvt. Ltd., HighRich Online Shoppe Pvt. Ltd., and associated companies, tracing and freezing 212 crore in alleged proceeds of crime. The total frozen/seized amount in the case is now 260 crore.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / ED freezes 32 crore in bank funds, seizes 70 lakh in cash
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On