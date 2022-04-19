ED opposes Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, says he is key link to conspiracy
Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was the key link to the whole conspiracy, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday, while opposing his bail plea in the money-laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
Vaze had filed for bail before special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade through advocates Sajal Yadav and Harsh Gangurde after the court took cognisance of ED’s chargesheet and issued process against him.
The dismissed assistant police inspector, lodged at Taloja jail, was first arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.
Yadav sought bail for Vaze in the money-laundering case, contending that he was not arrested by ED and the agency had completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet and therefore, he was entitled to bail.
Opposing the plea, ED’s counsel Sunil Gonsalves said Vaze was an influential person and an accused in several cases, including the Antilia explosives scare.
ED said if Vaze was granted bail, he might influence witnesses and consequently might hamper the investigation, as he was an influential person having connections with highly-placed political persons and senior police officials.
“Vaze directly assisted Deshmukh in the generation of proceeds of crime. Vaze while performing his official duties indulged in illegal activities. He was getting direct instructions from Deshmukh in different police cases,” the agency said.
It said Vaze had on Deshmukh’s instructions held meetings with various bar owners and asked them to individually pay ₹3 lakh per month for smooth functioning of their establishments till late hours without restriction on number of performance artists (the regulations framed by the state government limit the number of performance artists to eight per bar).
“In furtherance to this conspiracy to collect money from orchestra bar owners, Vaze had collected ₹4.70 crore between December 2020 and February 2021,” ED said.
“Vaze had on the directions of Deshmukh handed over the collected cash amounting to ₹4.70 crore to Kundan Shinde, the then PA to Deshmukh, on two occasions in January and February 2021. He, therefore, knowingly indulged in money-laundering activities and was an active participant in the generation of proceeds of crime as defined under Section 3 of PMLA, 2002,” the agency added.
The court posted Vaze’s bail plea for order on May 2.
-
Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
A day after Shiromani Akali Dal's district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday. Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall. Sappal said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi's supporters gathered there in huge numbers.
-
AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims
"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
-
No religious procession to be taken out without permission, says UP CM
With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.
-
2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested
The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to barge in the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minster Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said adding that the men were drunk when the incident took place and they were later let out on bail. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking.
-
In UP's Rae Bareli, Dalit boy thrashed, forced to lick feet; video goes viral
At least eight people have been arrested after a class 10 Dalit student was thrashed and made to lick the feet of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli - a video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported. A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics