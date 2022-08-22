ED questions car designer Dilip Chhabria
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned automobile designer and DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria in connection with the money laundering case registered against him earlier this year
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned automobile designer and DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria in connection with the money laundering case registered against him earlier this year.
In July, the ED booked Chhabria under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on a cheating case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2020.
ED had also conducted searches at several of his properties in Mumbai and Pune, seizing documents and electronic evidence connected to the case.
ED officials said that Chhabria reached their office in Ballard Estate at around 12.30pm on Monday and was questioned in connection with the trail of money and the disbursal of the proceeds of his crime, sources said.
The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai police crime branch in December 2020, arrested Chhabria after he was allegedly found to be availing loans from non-banking financial institutions in the name of customers of his own company. Chhabria had allegedly sought vehicle loans in the name of his past customers, by furnishing documents that claimed that the customers wished to buy sports cars from DC Motors.
Chhabria was booked in two separate cases by the CIU and one more by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in this regard. Subsequent investigations had indicated that Chhabria had borrowed crores of rupees using bogus documents, with the engine and chassis number of a single car in multiple instances. It was also found that multiple cars with the same engine and chassis numbers were registered in various states like Maharashtra, Chennai and Haryana.
Chhabria left the Mumbai ED office at around 7.30pm after seven hours of questioning.
-
12,253 students allocated college in FYJC third round
In the third round of online admission process for FYJC, 12,253 students were allotted admission to various colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Among them, 4,476 students have secured the college of their first preference. Qualified candidates have to complete the admission process by August 24. There are 108,830 seats available for admissions. From these seats, 85,240 will be filled by the online central admission process. Fourth round will start from August 25.
-
120-year-old Masina Hospital gets ₹22 crore facelift
Mumbai: The historic Masina Hospital—city's second oldest healthcare centre, is all set to complete the ₹22 crore revamp of its patient facility in the next two months. The 270-bed hospital, located in Byculla, is known for its psychiatry and burns wards. Spread over 8-acres of land, Masina had initially thought of reviving and restoring the heritage look of the hospital. Chief executive officer, Dr Vispi Jokhi, said the focus is on upgrading the patient facility.
-
Commuters threaten to go on protest if overcrowding issue at Kalwa station is not resolved
Following daily ordeals faced by the commuters at Kalwa railway station due to overcrowding, the commuters, on Monday, warned the railway authorities of carrying out protests if a permanent solution is not made. There has been a demand for a home platform and halt of fast trains at Kalwa station to ease overcrowding. At least 3.5 lakh commuters travel from Kalwa station. Commuters have been pressing for these demands for the last 15 years.
-
Results of 1,200 TET 2013 candidates scrutinised: MSCE
One thousand-and-two hundred (1,200) candidates from 2013 have come clean following scrutiny of their teachers' eligibility test results by Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials. MSCE officials began scrutiny of the results of 7,500 candidates who appeared for the TET 2013, out of which 1,200 candidates have come clean. MSCE chairman, Sharad Gosavi, said that scrutiny of all results since 2013 is underway.
-
No sanitary pad disposal mechanism in CSIR institutes: PhD student tells minister
PUNE A female research scholar from the National Chemical Laboratory, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, on Sunday raised the issue of the absence of a sanitary pad disposal mechanism in research institutes. The PhD student in question, Minal Bhalerao, during an interaction with union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday flagged the lack of a proper sanitary pad disposal mechanism in several institutes of the CSIR. Bhalerao asked during the interaction with the minister.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics