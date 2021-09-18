ED raids premises of producer Parag Sanghvi in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with a bank default case. He was also brought to ED’s south Mumbai office at Ballard Estate on Friday afternoon and was questioned for several hours.

Senior ED officials confirmed the development but did not share details of the case registered against him. Sources said ED is probing a money laundering case against the producer, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alumbra Entertainment and Lotus Film Company.

Sanghvi was also questioned by Thane Police in 2018 in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket, in which many bookies were arrested. Later, Thane Police gave Sanghvi a clean chit and said that he was not involved. The police had made him a witness in the case along with the actor Arbaaz Khan.

As a film producer and financer, Sanghvi is known for his association with hit movies such as Sarkar, Partner, Bhoot Returns, Ab Tak Chappan, Vaastu Shastra, Darna Mana Hai and Golmaal-Fun Unlimited.