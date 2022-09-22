ED wants new medical board to examine Nawab Malik

Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the special MP-MLA court to constitute a medical board to verify the health condition of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the agency in a money laundering case, but was admitted to a private hospital over four months ago.

Malik was admitted to Criticare Hospital at Kurla on May 13 after the special court allowed him treatment in the private hospital after he complained that he suffered from kidney-related complications due to the formation of a renal cyst and the JJ Hospital had recommended him to undergo a surgery.

ED made the request during the course of hearing on Malik’s bail application. The prosecution moved an application seeking to constitute a medical board to examine the NCP leader’s health condition after his hospitalisation for almost four months.

Earlier this month, the court had allowed Malik to undergo a renal scan (a nuclear medicine test to see how well your kidneys work). He had to undergo the tests last month, however, it could not be done as he was found unfit at the relevant time. The reports on his health condition are periodically submitted by the private hospital before the special court.

Malik was arrested by ED on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides on February 14. The money laundering case is based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, 2022.

