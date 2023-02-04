Eight civic officials to face the music on illegal film studios

Mumbai: At least eight civic officials, at the level of junior engineers, who failed to take action against five film studios in the Madh-Marve region for functioning beyond their licence period, will be liable for punishment, stated a 5000-page confidential report. Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also modify guidelines on its film shooting policy formulated in 2019.

The report on illegal film studios in Madh-Marve, which was handed over to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal three months ago, has been approved and sent to Sanjog Kabare, deputy municipal commissioner (special) to modify the circular on granting permissions for film studios.

On September 6, 2022, the commissioner had issued a notification stating that BMC had received around 49 complaints between 2021 and 2022 from citizens who had alleged that several illegal studios had been constructed at a No Development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) at Madh-Marve. Chahal ordered an inquiry the same day to investigate the role of the then assistant municipal commissioner of P (North) ward, the assistant engineer and other officials in the case.

Subsequently, 21 film studios were put under the scanner, of which five were found functioning illegally, overshooting their period of licence. The investigating officer and deputy municipal commissioner Harshad Kale were asked to specify the role of each BMC officer in the irregularities and suggest the action that needed to be taken against them.

A senior civic official privy to the report has told Hindustan Times that while former assistant commissioner of P north ward in Malad is likely to get a clean chit as he had no role to play, at least eight lower rung officials at the level of engineers from BMC’s building and factories and assessment departments will be penalised.

While the nature of the punitive measure is being finalised by the inquiry department, the official added, “The temporary structures were not critical. We should facilitate ease of doing business. The policy on film studios is pro-promotion, aimed to generate revenue for the civic body. Even the owner of the land has not complained; all the complainants were third party.”

Kabare, who had investigated this case, highlighted certain errors in the existing circular. “The new circular will specify the permissions and approach to be taken in case of film studios in NDZ and CRZ areas,” said Kale.

At Chahal’s behest, a committee has been formed comprising Kabare, chief fire officer (CFO) Sanjay Manjrekar, development plan department officials and Shashi Bala, BMC’s business development officer to execute the guidelines. “The existing norms on permission for film shootings do not have details of execution. There is no clarity on case-to-case basis. Certain missing links need to be clarified,” said Kabare.