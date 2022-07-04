Didn't betray, revolted against injustice, says Eknath Shinde in Maha Assembly
- Eknath Shinde said Sena legislators were worried about their future following the alliance with the Congress and NCP, and they wanted to be back with the party natural ally – BJP. Shinde said he had tried five times, but failed to realign with BJP.
Newly crowned Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he did not indulge in any betrayal but revolted against injustice.
Speaking in the Assembly after winning the crucial floor test on the last day of the two-day special session of the House, Shinde said, “We are Shiv Sena workers and will remain so."
He said Shiv Sena legislators were worried about their future following the alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, and they wanted to be back with the party natural ally – BJP. Shinde said he had tried five times, but failed to realign with BJP.
"I had been told that I would be CM (when MVA govt was being formed). But we were then told the NCP was opposed to me being made chief minister.”
“We couldn't object to remarks against Savarkar because we had alliance with Congress.”
In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent during the trust vote.
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
