Didn't betray, revolted against injustice, says Eknath Shinde in Maha Assembly

  • Eknath Shinde said Sena legislators were worried about their future following the alliance with the Congress and NCP, and they wanted to be back with the party natural ally – BJP. Shinde said he had tried five times, but failed to realign with BJP.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks at the Assembly as deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis looks on.(ANI)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Reported by Shailesh Gaikwad | Written by Sohini Goswami

Newly crowned Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he did not indulge in any betrayal but revolted against injustice.

Speaking in the Assembly after winning the crucial floor test on the last day of the two-day special session of the House, Shinde said, “We are Shiv Sena workers and will remain so."

He said Shiv Sena legislators were worried about their future following the alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, and they wanted to be back with the party natural ally – BJP. Shinde said he had tried five times, but failed to realign with BJP.

"I had been told that I would be CM (when MVA govt was being formed). But we were then told the NCP was opposed to me being made chief minister.”

Also read | ‘New Maharashtra government is ED government….': Devendra Fadnavis explains

“We couldn't object to remarks against Savarkar because we had alliance with Congress.”

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent during the trust vote.

