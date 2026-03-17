Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi in Delhi, backs Centre amid Gulf crisis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and conveyed his party’s support amid the challenges faced by India due to the ongoing war in the Gulf region, while also discussing development-related issues concerning the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. (X)

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shinde said the Shiv Sena, as an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stands firmly with the Prime Minister and the nation during this critical time.

Shinde also informed Modi that citizens from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kuwait City, Dubai and Muscat due to the prevailing situation have been safely brought back to Mumbai and Pune. He said that two flights were arranged to evacuate stranded Maharashtrians from Dubai.

He further said it was regrettable that the opposition was attempting to politicise the situation, alleging that the Indian National Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) were spreading baseless rumours about a cooking gas shortage, which, he claimed, could encourage black-marketing.

“There are numerous issues on which political debate can take place. However, indulging in such politics is highly inappropriate at a time when the nation must stand united,” Shinde said.

He also held a meeting with Shiv Sena MPs and asked them to counter misinformation in Parliament regarding alleged gas shortages. Shinde clarified that there is no shortage of gas cylinders in Maharashtra and assured that the government is taking steps to curb any attempts at black-marketing.

Shinde also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament House, along with Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal.