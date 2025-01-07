MUMBAI: A 75-year-old man from Andheri West fell victim to a ₹1 lakh fraud while trying to book tickets and arrange accommodation for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Elderly man duped of ₹ 1 lakh while booking Mahakumbh tickets

The complainant, a resident of the Seven Bungalows area, informed the police that he came across the agents through a contact number listed online. He was planning to attend the once-in-12-years religious gathering this month along with his wife and daughter.

According to the police, the elderly man searched online for accommodation options and found a website offering tent bookings. He contacted the number provided and was quoted ₹14,000 for a three-person tent. He transferred the amount via RTGS after receiving the booking details.

The frauds further inquired about his travel arrangements, and the complainant mentioned that he needed three round-trip tickets from Mumbai to Prayagraj. The accused quoted ₹89,000 for the tickets, which the complainant’s son paid on his behalf. A receipt for the booking was issued, but when the complainant asked for the actual tickets, the accused began avoiding him.

The frauds claimed it would take 72 hours for the tickets to be generated. However, their phone numbers were soon switched off, prompting the elderly man to approach the police.

An investigation has been launched, and officials have warned the public to verify online bookings and transactions carefully to avoid falling victim to such scams.