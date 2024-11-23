Trends show Mahayuti comfortably ahead in Maharashtra

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is currently leading in over 175 constituencies, while opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) is leading on over 110 seats, early trends in the Election Commission of India (ECI) stated. The counting of ballot votes had taken place while two rounds of EVM counting was underway. (ANI photo)

The counting of ballot votes had taken place while two rounds of EVM counting was underway.

The counting for the 288-seat assembly began at 8am with over 4 lakh ballot votes at various counting centers across the state.

Some of the key leaders including former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), Dilip Walse Patil (NCP-AP), leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress), Nawab Malik (NCP-AP) were reported trailing after first round of counting.

Within Mahayuti, BJP was way ahead of their two allies Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde which is leading on around 40 seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP which was leading in 25 constituencies.

In opposition MVA, Congress is leading on over 40 seats followed by allies NCP-SP and Shiv Sena-UBT which were leading on around 35-38 seats.

CM Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are leading in their respective constituencies.