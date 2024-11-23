Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leads by over 4,000 votes from Kopri-Pachpakhadi: Poll officials

The Maharashtra assembly election 2024 has been pivotal for Eknath Shinde, particularly in his bastion, the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane. This constituency has witnessed an intense three-way contest, underscoring Shinde’s influence and the deepening rivalries within the Shiv Sena factions. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the assembly elections in Thane.(PTI)

Eknath Shinde, the incumbent MLA, was up against Kedar Dighe, nephew of his late mentor Anand Dighe, and Independent Manoj Shinde, who was recently expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi holds immense significance not just for Eknath Shinde but also for the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray. The constituency witnessed a fierce fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Naresh Mhaske of Shinde's faction defeated UBT’s sitting MP Rajan Vichare, with a substantial lead in this segment. The victory reinforced Shinde's dominance in the area and set the stage for the assembly polls.

Eknath Shinde’s political journey

Eknath Shinde’s political journey began in Thane, where he rose from being a grassroots leader to an MLA in 2004. He retained his seat after the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly was created, securing three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Known for his development-oriented governance, Shinde consistently pushed infrastructure projects in Thane, strengthening his connection with the electorate.

However, the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena marked a turning point in Shinde's career. Leading a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde claimed to uphold Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. His faction, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, formed a government, and Shinde took office as chief minister. The Shiv Sena (UBT) branded him a “traitor”, a narrative they continue to push in the 2024 elections.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency

In Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Kedar Dighe’s surname evokes the legacy of Anand Dighe, a towering figure in Thane politics and Shinde’s political mentor. The entry of Independent candidate Manoj Shinde added another dimension to the contest, potentially splitting votes.

For Shinde, the election was a referendum on his leadership and ability to retain his stronghold amid challenges from both his former allies and adversaries.