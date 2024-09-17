Electrician hit by car succumbs to injuries after a day

Mumbai: A 25-year-old Kandivali resident who worked as an electrician died on Sunday after being hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the road at Borivali on Saturday evening. The victim, identified as Amardeep Rajendra Kumar, had suffered severe head injuries in the accident and he passed away at Shatabdi hospital as he was undergoing treatment, said police. HT Image

According to Ranjeet Kadam, a constable attached with the Borivali police station, the accident occurred at around 4pm on Saturday as Kumar was crossing the road at Babhai Naka in Borivali West.

“He fell down on the road when he was hit by a car, sustaining serious injuries on his head. Since he was drunk, the car driver rushed him to Shatabdi hospital in his own vehicle,” said Kadam.

The constable was informed about the accident by the hospital staff on Sunday morning. He was told that Kumar was critical, but by the time he reached the hospital, the electrician had died.

“We registered a case of accidental death and booked the driver under sections 106 (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita based on statements of witnesses and the hospital staff,” said Kadam.

The police are trying to trace the driver of the four-wheeler with the help of CCTV footage and he will be arrested soon, the constable added.