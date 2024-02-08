Electrocution claims life of pizza outlet worker

Thane: A 24-year-old man, identified as Mahesh Anant Kadam, died due to electrocution while performing cleaning duties at a Pizza outlet in Thane. The event occurred on Wednesday around 6am at Domin Pizza, located in the Nalpada area of Vartak Nagar in Thane. HT Image

The deceased lived with his family in Shivaji Nagar in the Rabodi area of Thane.The Vartak Nagar police immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and took him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. The post-mortem conducted at the Civil Hospital confirmed the cause of death as electrocution.

Ram Bhawar, the police sub-inspector at Vartak Nagar Police Station, said, “Kadam was working along with four to five other employees in the outlet. He was using a pipe connected to a water motor while cleaning the shop. Thereafter, he collapsed on the floor after electrocution.” Other employees rushed to the scene and found that he was electrocuted, and one of them rushed to turn off the electricity supply.

The police have filed an Accidental Death Report at Vartak Nagar Police Station. Bhawar mentioned that the family’s statement is yet to be recorded as they are currently dealing with the trauma.