Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde seeks temporary bail after brother Milind’s death

Dr Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has sought temporary bail for 15 days, from December 4, after the death of his brother Milind, who was killed in an encounter with C60 commandos in Gadchiroli. Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has directed the investigating agency to reply to the plea.

In the plea filed through advocate Neeraj Yadav, Teltumbde has mentioned that he is the eldest child of Bapurao and Anasuya Teltumbde and has four brothers and three sisters. He added that he comes from a family of respected repute and is married to Dr BR Ambedkar’s granddaughter. One of his youngest sisters has retired as a principal of a college in Nagpur.

The 71-year-old added that he came to know that his youngest brother Milind, also wanted in the Elgar Parishad case, was killed on November 13, 2021. He said the family had lost contact with Milind in the mid-1990s and he too had no contact with him since then.

Teltumbde has further stated that his mother is 90 years old and at such time of bereavement in the family, the applicant being the eldest in the family, not only his presence by the side of the mother and his siblings would be of great moral support, but also gathering of all family members would be a solace to each of them.

The special NIA court judge Dr DE Kothalikar has posted the matter for hearing on December 1.

Milind was accused of being in-charge of Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Zone of the CPI(M) and was also cited as an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.