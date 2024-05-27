Eligible BMC teacher candidates still waiting for appt letters

MUMBAI: Around 730 candidates who have cleared the tests for teaching positions in BMC schools are still awaiting their appointment letters even as approximately 15,000 candidates selected by other school managements across Maharashtra have already received theirs. HT Image

In February, the Maharashtra school education department announced a significant teacher recruitment drive to fill 21,678 positions in 1,258 schools run by zilla parishads, municipal corporations, city councils and privately managed institutions. Of these, 1,112 posts are in BMC-run schools.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This is the first major recruitment drive after an expose in 2021 of a teacher’s eligibility test (TET) exam scam in 2018-19. Following the scandal, the government meticulously verified all certificates and subsequently conducted the Teacher Aptitude Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2022 in online mode. In all, 2,39,730 candidates registered for TAIT, with 2,16,443 candidates successfully completing the examination.

The statewide recruitment process commenced through the Pavitra portal, a centralised technology-based platform designed to ensure transparency in the selection process. Despite the model code of conduct being in place, the Election Commission (EC) permitted the continuation of the recruitment process, as per a notification issued on April 19.

However, the 730 candidates eligible for appointments in BMC-run schools are still awaiting further process and document verification. “Candidates from other regions in the state have received confirmation and appointment letters from their respective managements,” said a candidate who applied for the position of mathematics teacher. “But the BMC administration seems to be different. The candidates appointed by its education department have not been called yet.”

This delay appears to be confined to the BMC, with no announcements made regarding who has been qualified or disqualified. With schools set to start by June 15, there is a growing demand for the candidates to be considered for appointment.

“When we approached the education department for the appointment process, officials consistently cited the model code of conduct as the reason for the delay. Even after the EC’s letter on April 19, BMC officials are still not ready to proceed further,” said another candidate.

Another hopeful said that candidates were selected through the Pavitra portal for the position of primary schoolteachers. “All educational documents were verified transparently from March 4 to 12,” they said.

BMC education officer Rajesh Kankal claimed that the process had been held up due to the model code of conduct. “We will now issue orders to candidates to join before June 15,” he said. “Next week, candidates will get a letter asking them to come for the medical examination.”