Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Empty cartridges, bullets, bloodstains: Panch witness in Jaipur Exp shootout deposes

ByJyoti Punwani
Dec 28, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Atul Bangera, who was on duty as deputy station supervisor (commercial) when the train finally reached its destination Mumbai Central, was the second witness to take the stand in the trial

Mumbai: Atul Bangera, panch witness in the case against former Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, deposed before the Dindoshi court on Friday. On July 31, 2023, Chaudhary allegedly shot dead his senior and three Muslim passengers while on escort duty on board the Jaipur Mumbai Superfast Express.

Empty cartridges, bullets, bloodstains: Panch witness in Jaipur Exp shootout deposes
Empty cartridges, bullets, bloodstains: Panch witness in Jaipur Exp shootout deposes

Bangera, who was on duty as deputy station supervisor (commercial) when the train finally reached its destination Mumbai Central, was the second witness to take the stand in the trial.

Vivid images of the carnage came through in the 41-year-old’s matter-of-fact answers to questions posed by additional public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale as to what he saw on the train. Empty cartridges, bullets, RPF sub-inspector and Chaudhary’s senior Tikaram Meena’s broken belt, a broken watchstrap, and bloodstains were found in different places in the coach, he said. The empty cartridges, bullets and broken belt were exhibited in court.

Bangera further said that RPF constable Narendra Parmar, who was part of the RPF escort team when the shootings took place, had told them exactly what had happened at which spot. Parmar was later dismissed for his failure to protect passengers during the incident.

Chaudhary, currently lodged in Akola Central Jail, was present through video conferencing, clad in his white prison clothes and cap, with two uniformed personnel next to him. His face betrayed no expression as he looked here and there.

Bangera’s testimony will continue on January 9.

Meanwhile, the court on Friday received a reply from Taloja jail authorities turning down Chaudhary’s application seeking a transfer from Akola Central Jail. According to his advocates, Jaywant Patil and Bhushan Manchekar, Taloja jail authorities have stated that the jail is already overcrowded, housing 2,800 inmates against a capacity of 1,900. They have also cited paucity of staff to handle inmates including those accused of terrorism and organised crime.

In his transfer application, Chaudhary had pointed out that since Akola Jail was 570 km from Mumbai, he had been rarely produced in the Dindoshi court where his trial is on.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On