Mumbai: Atul Bangera, panch witness in the case against former Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, deposed before the Dindoshi court on Friday. On July 31, 2023, Chaudhary allegedly shot dead his senior and three Muslim passengers while on escort duty on board the Jaipur Mumbai Superfast Express. Empty cartridges, bullets, bloodstains: Panch witness in Jaipur Exp shootout deposes

Bangera, who was on duty as deputy station supervisor (commercial) when the train finally reached its destination Mumbai Central, was the second witness to take the stand in the trial.

Vivid images of the carnage came through in the 41-year-old’s matter-of-fact answers to questions posed by additional public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale as to what he saw on the train. Empty cartridges, bullets, RPF sub-inspector and Chaudhary’s senior Tikaram Meena’s broken belt, a broken watchstrap, and bloodstains were found in different places in the coach, he said. The empty cartridges, bullets and broken belt were exhibited in court.

Bangera further said that RPF constable Narendra Parmar, who was part of the RPF escort team when the shootings took place, had told them exactly what had happened at which spot. Parmar was later dismissed for his failure to protect passengers during the incident.

Chaudhary, currently lodged in Akola Central Jail, was present through video conferencing, clad in his white prison clothes and cap, with two uniformed personnel next to him. His face betrayed no expression as he looked here and there.

Bangera’s testimony will continue on January 9.

Meanwhile, the court on Friday received a reply from Taloja jail authorities turning down Chaudhary’s application seeking a transfer from Akola Central Jail. According to his advocates, Jaywant Patil and Bhushan Manchekar, Taloja jail authorities have stated that the jail is already overcrowded, housing 2,800 inmates against a capacity of 1,900. They have also cited paucity of staff to handle inmates including those accused of terrorism and organised crime.

In his transfer application, Chaudhary had pointed out that since Akola Jail was 570 km from Mumbai, he had been rarely produced in the Dindoshi court where his trial is on.