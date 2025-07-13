Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Endangering wild animals being smuggled seized in CSMIA

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:16 AM IST

The seized animals belong to species that are listed as endangered as per the Convention on International Trade and Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act

Mumbai: The Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs foiled two bids to smuggle wild animals via the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday and Friday, and seized a haul of wild animals including meerkats, great billed parrots, moluccan parrots, sumatran striped rabbits. The seized animals belong to species that are listed as endangered as per the Convention on International Trade and Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, said an official. Two international passengers were arrested in connection with the seizures.

Box turtle
Box turtle

A press note issued by Customs said, “The officers at the airport recovered three meerkats (two alive and one dead), two great billed parrots or moluccan parrots, two Sumatran striped rabbits and an Indochinese box turtle from a passenger who flew in from Bangkok on Thursday. The passenger was arrested under the Wildlife protection Act, 1972 and Indian Customs Act.”

In the second case, a person travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai on Friday was arrested when he was found smuggling two Sumatran striped rabbits (one dead), a dead great billed parrot and one Indochinese box turtle. The animals being smuggled into India were found concealed in a green-coloured trolley bag. Proceedings against the passenger have been initiated as per the provisions of Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the press note said.

A wildlife rescue expert team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) assisted the officials in ensuring the safety and stabilization of the animals, said Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau ordered the deportation of these rescued animals to the country from which they arrived, an official said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Endangering wild animals being smuggled seized in CSMIA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On