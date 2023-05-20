Institute denied degree to reserved category students over fee dispute

Mumbai A handful of engineering students from the reserved category who completed their course from Sardar Patel College of Engineering (SPCE), were not allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony, purportedly over non-payment of fees. The students have filed a complaint with the state social welfare commissioner, pointing to the institute’s unjust move towards them, on May 15. Sardar Patel College of Engineering (HT Photo)

Incidentally, students from the reserved category had faced a similar episode at the college last year as well, following which they had escalated the matter to the State Scheduled Class Commission. It is only after the commission’s intervention that the management issued the degree and leaving certificates to the students.

The present case involves students enrolled in 2018, following a spot admission round based on the advertisement released by the college’s management. Spot admissions are conducted at the institute level, after completion of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The government resolution (GR) mandates that students who are admitted in this round under any category are not eligible for any scholarship offered by the state or central government.

However, at the time of admission the college had asked those from the reserved category to pay concessional fees annually – scheduled caste students were asked to pay ₹3850 and those from other backward caste and nomadic tribes ₹43,700.

“When we asked the management about the concessional fee for spot admission rounds, we were orally told to pay the amount and apply for a scholarship on the MahaDBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) portal,” said a complainant.

For the next four years, students carried out their academic studies and the college did not bring up the matter of regular fee, the complainant alleged. “But on May 11, four days before the graduation ceremony, the students were asked to individually deposit the balance outstanding amount of around ₹80,000 for the fourth year within seven days, after which the degree and leaving certificates would be issued to them,” the complainant said.

Following the college management’s notice, students dashed off written complaints to the University of Mumbai (MU), College SC/ST Cell and Social Welfare Commissioner. “But still no action has been taken by the authorities,” said activist Subodh More, who works for the rights of reserved category students.

One of the bereaved students said that the scholarship amount was approved by the college after they had applied on the MahaDBT portal, “despite being enrolled under the spot admission round”. “While the scholarship was approved for the first three years, the college did not approve it for the final year which came to light only four days before the convocation. This is sheer injustice,” said a student.

“The government needs to act against the college management and bring justice for the students,” said More.

Mohan Murudi, in-charge principal of SPCE, said, “SPCE is a government-aided institute. Admissions to this college are governed by the rules and regulations decided by the Admission Regulating Authority (ARA) of the Government of Maharashtra. The institute has clearly mentioned it in the fee structure accompanied by the notice of spot round admissions that, if any student does not receive the fee reimbursement through the MahaDBT portal for whatever reason, then they will have to pay the full fees as prescribed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).” He also refuted the charge levelled by students that they were denied entry to the convocation ceremony and said that it was a “false complaint”.

“All students who were present for the degree distribution ceremony on May 15 have collected their certificates,” said Marudi.

