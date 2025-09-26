EOW files charge sheet in multi-crore fraud at NSCI

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has filed a 10,526-page charge sheet regarding the alleged multi-crore fraud at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) between 2013 and 2018. The EOW has named a former president of the NSCI, Jayantilal Shah, in the charge sheet, alongside chartered accountant Manoj Saraf and contractor Shailesh Parab. (Shutterstock)

“The charge sheet was filed last week,” a police officer aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

The alleged fraud at NSCI surfaced after members suspected certain malpractices in operations and fund management and KPMG International was appointed to audit the accounts of the club from April 2013 to March 2018. The committee administering the club during those years had raised bogus bills, floated fraudulent tenders, approved inflated quotations and awarded bids to select contractors, causing a loss of ₹58 crore to the NSCI, the audit had found.

In December 2020, the police registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the alleged fraud, based on a complaint by the then chief executive officer Ashwini Khurana. According to the FIR, a former chairman, a former secretary and some contractors were accused of duping the club of approximately ₹58 crore.

However, the EOW, during its probe, found instances of fraud amounting to only ₹6.9 crore, said sources.

“It was claimed that ₹6.9 crore was spent on securing various licenses and permissions such as bar licence, NOCs and police clearances. But we found that only ₹13 lakh was spent,” said the officer quoted earlier.

“That is why we have named only three people in the charge sheet,” the officer said. The accused have not been arrested and were charge-sheeted directly, the officer added.