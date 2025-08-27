Search
Excise department raids liquor store after Supriya Sule’s letter to Ajit Pawar

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 06:20 am IST

Excise superintendent (Mumbai City) Nilesh Sangde said that his officers went to inspect the store on Tuesday evening and found it open even after the 10pm limit set for liquor shops in the city

Mumbai: The excise department conducted a surprise check on Tuesday at a liquor store, Living Liquidz in Breach Candy, which is allegedly causing a nuisance to local residents. This comes a day after Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar (NCP SP) MP Supriya Sule had written to her cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar demanding the liquor store’s closure.

Excise superintendent (Mumbai City) Nilesh Sangde said that his officers went to inspect the store on Tuesday evening and found it open even after the 10pm limit set for liquor shops in the city. “Our men found it open and selling liquor at 10.45 pm. We will be issuing a show cause notice.’’

Soon after Sule posted her letter on social media, excise commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh, secretary to Ajit Pawar who is also excise minister of the state, sent the letter to Sandge who then sent his men to conduct a surprise raid.

Sule’s letter highlighted that the liquor store was located close to two schools and a hospital and was often surrounded by intoxicated people and a crowd of cars and taxis.

Manish Pardasani, owner of Living Liquidz, did not pick up calls by HT.

Excise department raids liquor store after Supriya Sule's letter to Ajit Pawar
