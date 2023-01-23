Excise dept raids Kalyan godown, alcohol worth 56.75L, BMW seized

Thane: The state excise department on Sunday raided a godown in Kalyan and seized spurious alcohol worth ₹56.75 lakh and arrested two. The alcohol was transported from Daman to the godown in a BMW.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise department team under the guidance of commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi laid a trap and seized 52 boxes of spurious liquor made in Daman and Haryana, along with 239 boxes of substandard alcohol made in Maharashtra, containing 13,845 bottles of beer and whiskey in total.

The team arrested Sandeep Ramchandra Dawani, 34, a resident of Ulhasnagar and Anumant Dattu Thange, 62, a resident of Bhiwandi. While the main accused Deepak Jiandram Jayasindhani a resident of Kalyan West who owes the BMW is at large, the team is searching for him.

The alcohol was being transported illegally in the BMW. The car was found parked in the parking lot of a residential building in Kalyan West.

“The commissioner of state excise informed us that there is a stock of foreign liquor in a godown in the Devrung locality of Bhiwandi town. Separate teams were prepared to do the search operations,” said an officer of the excise department, who did not wish to be named.

“All this stock of liquor was hidden in old clothes in this godown. It was a face-off of the accused, who initially said that they were cloth traders and later admitted the crime after interrogation by the team,” added the officer.

A total of 291 boxes of liquor stock were seized from the godown. The liquor was found to be from Daman and Haryana states. Therefore, after seizing the stock of liquor, the godown was sealed.

While this operation was going on, it was reported that there was a stock of liquor in a car in the parking lot of the high-profile building Vertex Skyvilla on Kalyan-Murbad Road. Accordingly, the said team raided the parking lot of this building and seized a total of 25 boxes of foreign liquor from the car. It was revealed that this liquor belonged to Daman state.

The BMW bearing number MH 03/CM/9842 in the name of Jayandram Jayasindhani was seized from the spot. However, Deepak is absconding.

“A total of 291 boxes (comprising 13,845 bottles) and other materials have been seized in this operation. So far two people have been arrested. The name of Deepak Jayasindhani has come forward as the main smuggler of this foreign-made liquor,” added the officer.

