Exclusion of Sewri chawls from revamp project to affect 960 families
The ambitious BDD (Bombay Development Department) chawls revamp project covering an area of 92.86 acres is now facing a formidable hurdle after the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) refused permission for redevelopment of the 12 chawls at Sewri, which are situated on its land.
This effectively means 960 families staying in the Sewri chawls that spread over 5.65 acres will not be relocated to bigger 500 square feet apartments since the government has decided to go ahead with the project at Naigaon, Lower Parel, and Worli.
The issue came to light when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena student wing leader Chaten Pednekar had in January written to prime minister Narendra Modi, seeking redevelopment of the chawls at Sewri. The Prime Minister’s Office forwarded the letter to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, under whom MbPT comes, who said that it did not have a revamp policy and hence, this project could not be executed.
The ministry in its reply on June 1 said, “The proposal of the Mumbai Port Trust on redevelopment of BDD chawls at Sewri has been examined and it is informed that there is no enabling provision under any existing policy of the ministry to empower MbPT to enact the proposal.”
Pednekar, who resides in one of the chawls at Sewri, calls it an unjust decision.
“All the BDD chawls are in shambles and need urgent redevelopment. They are in such bad shape that they can collapse anytime and we are all living at the risk of our lives. When the government is going ahead with all other BDD chawls, only ours are excluded. What is our fault that our BDD chawls are located on MbPT land?”
He said all the chawls’ dwellers would take to the streets if they were denied the revamp benefits.
An association of BDD chawls’ residents said the Central government could not abdicate its duties citing technical issues. “Housing is a basic right and the Centre should provide them with free new houses. They cannot let these people die citing some technical issue,” Raju Waghmare, who heads the association, said.
State Minister for Housing Satej Patil said the government would take corrective measures. “We will study the letter and take up the issue with the Central government.”
The BDD chawls revamp project was launched with much fanfare on April 22, 2007 by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, it could not take off for many years due to various issues like eligibility criteria, selection of contractors, and agreement issues. It was revived in August last year by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar laid the foundation stone for the project.
The BDD chawls were constructed by the British between 1920 and 1925. Nearly a century later, these chawls are highly dilapidated, with leaks and falling slabs. Hence, the state government appointed Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority as a nodal body to undertake the revamp of these chawls and form a sort of township with modern amenities.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
